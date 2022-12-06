City of St. Helena to conduct community survey

The city of St. Helena is undertaking what it calls a statistically valid community survey to collect community feedback and guide the setting of goals and priorities.

The survey by Godbe Research (GRA) and interviewing partner McGuire Research will be conducted by telephone and email. A news release issued Monday said the survey could start as early as Wednesday, Dec. 7.

GRA has conducted surveys in neighboring jurisdictions like Napa and is about to conduct one in Calistoga.

"Respondents will be selected randomly to participate in this survey, and individual responses will be entirely confidential and anonymous," the city's statement said. "The survey will incorporate questions regarding quality of life, budgeting, and high-level satisfaction questions, all of which will inform policy discussions and will allow the City to establish a baseline for future biennial surveys.

"The survey will be conducted via a hybrid internet and telephone survey methodology utilizing email and text for the online survey and calls to cell phones and landlines for the telephone survey. The survey will also be conducted in Spanish as appropriate. Residents will only be able to complete the survey once even though they can choose their method of participation based on the contact information made available."

The city encourages community members who are contacted to respond to the questions because the results "will provide the City Council and staff with important insights."

For more information, call Martin Beltran at 707-968-2746.