City of St. Helena to offer instant rebates for Flume water monitors

The City of St. Helena will soon offer $100 instant rebates to water customers who buy Flume water monitors.

The City Council agreed Tuesday to cover half of the cost of the $200 devices, which attach to a water meter and allow customers to track their water use in real-time via smartphone.

Customers would buy the $200 devices directly from Flume for $100. Flume would then bill the city $100 for each device sold through the program.

The council agreed to set aside $20,000 for the program — enough to provide rebates for 200 Flumes.

Real-time data is a powerful way to change behavior, said City Councilmember Anna Chouteau.

“I like the idea of helping people get real-time data,” she said.

“This is an investment that will facilitate and encourage conservation,” said City Councilmember Lester Hardy.

Once the program is set up, rebates will be available retroactively to people who bought Flumes as far back as June 2020, when the city declared a Phase I water emergency.

Napa, Healdsburg and Marin County have teamed up with Flume to offer similar rebates.