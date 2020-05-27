City of St. Helena under-bills residential wastewater customers

St. Helena’s residential wastewater customers will see an adjustment on their next two invoices after the city accidentally under-billed them earlier this year.
A technical glitch in the March invoices caused the city to under-bill 1,309 accounts by an average of $25.85 per account, resulting in a cumulative shortfall of about $50,000.
The error involved the transition from monthly to bi-monthly billing. The March bill was supposed to charge residential customers for two months of winter-average wastewater use; instead it charged them for only one.
The error did not affect any non-residential accounts or residents of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
On Tuesday, the City Council told staff to spread out the additional amount over the next two bi-monthly billing cycles, rather than adding the entire amount to the July invoice covering May and June.
