City of St. Helena will use cuts, reserves to balance budget hit by COVID-19

Facing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of St. Helena plans to cut General Fund expenses and tap financial reserves in order to preserve city services and retain staff.
There was no talk of layoffs at Thursday’s City Council budget hearing, although the city will negotiate some “voluntary belt-tightening” with its employees, City Manager Mark Prestwich said.
The fiscal crunch isn’t expected to interfere with the removal of the York Creek Dam, upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, and other important capital projects.
Facing a $5.8 million deficit for the coming fiscal year, Prestwich proposed a moderate use of General Fund reserves, keeping in mind that a second shelter-at-home order due to another wave of COVID-19 could reduce revenue by another $1.3 million.
“This is exactly the type of time when we would use General Fund reserves to support the continuity of services … and salvage jobs,” Prestwich said.
Cost reduction measures implemented in March will offset $1.2 million of the $2.5 million in lost revenue for the current fiscal year. General Fund reserves would be drawn down from $7.3 million to $6.1 million to cover the rest of the gap.
For the fiscal year beginning in July, the city is projecting a deficit of $5.8 million. Taking another $1.7 million out of reserves would close 30% of that deficit.
The council signed off on a plan to balance the 2020-2021 budget by reducing General Fund expenses by $2.3 million, drawing $1.7 million from reserves, saving $1.5 million through labor strategies, and generating $290,000 in new revenue.
Budget reductions would include cutting non-essential travel, deferring major purchases, canceling General Fund transfers to capital projects, charging more labor and supply costs to Measure T, reducing pre-funding for retiree medical benefits, and paying down the city’s unfunded pension liabilities on a 30-year schedule instead of 15 years.
The city might be able to recover some of the General Fund dollars it allocated for the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, depending on the bids for that project.
Labor strategies would include keeping five vacant positions open, offering four early retirement packages, and negotiating with employee bargaining units on voluntary cost-saving measures, Prestwich said.
Prestwich cautioned that future revenue is difficult to project because hotels are still closed and St. Helena hasn’t received its latest sales tax payment from the state.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said the city’s projections might be "too rosy," based on what local business owners are saying. He suggested allocating $750,000 to $1 million for interest-free loans to businesses that desperately need cash flow.
“It’s devastating. That’s what I’m hearing,” Dohring said.
The council will hold a second budget session at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28, to discuss the latest financial projections and look at the water and wastewater funds.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.