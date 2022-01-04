City of St. Helena wins award for financial report

The City of St. Helena has received the Government Finance Officers Association's Award for Outstanding Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. This is the third consecutive year the City has received the award.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

In June the city won the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.