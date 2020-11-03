City of St. Helena wins award for financial report

The City of St. Helena has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) judged that the report met its highest standards of demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate the city's financial story and motivate people to read the CAFR.

The report is available at cityofsthelena.org.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a press release.

The City of St. Helena also received the award in 2013 and 2019.

