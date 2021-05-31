City of St. Helena wins award for financial report

The City of St. Helena has received the Government Finance Officers Association's (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.
According to the GFOA, the award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as:
• A policy document
• A financial plan
• An operations guide
• A communications device
Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This was presented to the St. Helena Finance Department.
There are more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program.
