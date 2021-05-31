 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of St. Helena wins award for financial report

City of St. Helena wins award for financial report

{{featured_button_text}}
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

The City of St. Helena has received the Government Finance Officers Association's (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

According to the GFOA, the award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as:

• A policy document

• A financial plan

• An operations guide

• A communications device

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This was presented to the St. Helena Finance Department.

There are more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

St. Helena City Council sets goals
News

St. Helena City Council sets goals

  • Updated

Members of the St. Helena City Council are being careful not to add too many items to staff’s already ambitious to-do list as the city budget starts to recover from the pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News