City ruling paves way for sale of St. Helena Cyclery to Trek

The city received 21 letters of support from members of the public saying that Trek is a well-regarded national brand that will continue St. Helena Cyclery’s tradition of dedicated customer service.
The commission’s discussion mostly revolved around signs. Commission Chair John Ponte wanted a condition stating that the new sign will not exceed the size of the current sign. However, the other commissioners decided the matter should be addressed in a subsequent sign permit.
The staff of St. Helena Cyclery poses in January 2020 after being named Business of the Year by the St. Helena Chamber Commerce. From left are Mariano "Buck" Alonzo, Robert Nelson, and owner Jake Scheideman.