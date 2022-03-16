City ruling paves way for sale of St. Helena Cyclery to Trek

The St. Helena Planning Commission has approved an application for St. Helena Cyclery to become Trek Bicycle, paving the way for the downtown business to be sold.

The commission voted 5-0 Tuesday in favor of the change. Trek requires a use permit because it’s considered a formula business under city code.

The city received 21 letters of support from members of the public saying that Trek is a well-regarded national brand that will continue St. Helena Cyclery’s tradition of dedicated customer service.

The commission’s discussion mostly revolved around signs. Commission Chair John Ponte wanted a condition stating that the new sign will not exceed the size of the current sign. However, the other commissioners decided the matter should be addressed in a subsequent sign permit.

