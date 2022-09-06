Clover Flat Landfill faces federal lawsuit over alleged stormwater pollution

Clover Flat Landfill outside Calistoga is facing a federal lawsuit claiming that it has discharged polluted stormwater in violation of the Clean Water Act of 1972.

The suit was filed Aug. 16 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance, a Stockton-based nonprofit.

According to the lawsuit, members of the CSPA use the Napa River and other San Francisco Bay tributaries “to fish, boat, kayak, bird watch, view wildlife, and engage in scientific study including monitoring activities, among other things.”

“Defendant’s discharges of storm water containing pollutants threaten or impair each of these uses or contribute to such threats and impairments,” the lawsuit states.

The suit claims that Clover Flat has discharged polluted stormwater runoff into an unnamed creek adjacent to the landfill that flows into the Napa River, in violation of the Clean Water Act and a statewide General Permit pertaining to industrial stormwater discharges.

The runoff includes stormwater that falls on trucks and other equipment near the landfill’s public drop-off area and comes into contact with waste before draining into a drop inlet, according to the CSPA.

The suit claims that stormwater samples collected by Clover Flat in 2021 exceeded permitted limits of total suspended solids, iron, aluminum, and N+N (nitrate plus nitrite).

Clover Flat landfill working Napa code corrections The Napa County Planning Commission talked about Clover Flat Landfill.

The complaint also claims that the landfill's consultant detected PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as forever chemicals — in surface water a half-mile downstream of the landfill.

Attorneys for Clover Flat issued the following statement Tuesday responding to the lawsuit.

"Since February of this year, Clover Flat Landfill has been engaged in ongoing discussions to resolve issues alleged by California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA) regarding the Industrial General Permit. Following a site inspection, CSPA proposed a resolution of the issues, but that resolution implicated ongoing oversight by various agencies. Some of the issues require approval by the Regional Water Quality Control Board’s staff.

“Because the process of monitoring and reporting water quality is an ongoing process, CSPA decided to file a lawsuit while Regional Board’s staff is considering various proposals by Clover Flat to ensure even greater water quality monitoring processes and, ultimately, greater water quality for the entire watershed. It is anticipated that the CSPA lawsuit will be resolved amicably in the very near future after further guidance is provided by staff at the Regional Board.”

The CSPA’s lawsuit seeks a court order preventing Clover Flat from discharging polluted stormwater and requiring the landfill to implement stormwater pollution controls, additional monitoring, and a new Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.

The lawsuit also asks the court to impose civil penalties of $59,973 per day per violation. It does not specify a total amount.

The legal action comes as Clover Flat tries to rectify county code violations from 2019 and incorporate existing roads, basins, storage areas and stockpiles into its legal footprint. Operations would remain the same, except for the addition of Monday gate hours for self-haulers. Consultants are preparing an environmental impact report.

The landfill has come under heavy fire from critics who cite pollution and fire hazards. A group called Whatawastenv.org filed suit last October seeking additional environmental study of the landfill’s operations. At the time, an attorney for the company that operates the landfill dismissed that lawsuit as meritless.

Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this report.