Friends are celebrating the life of Ted Holmgren, “The Bear,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the American Legion Hall. Come share lunch, stories, and raise a glass to remembering a great man, who was a longtime St. Helena High School math teacher and vice principal.

