Comelo brings problem-solving skills to bear on St. Helena

The bad news: St. Helena has a lot of problems to solve.

The good news: The top man at City Hall has built a career as a professional problem solver.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The first challenge of City Manager Anil Comelo’s adult life was a personal one. When he was 19 his family emigrated to the Bay Area from India, the Indian government let them bring only $75 per person. Comelo had to work three jobs, seven days a week, to support them.

“I had to grow up in a hurry,” he recalled.

Comelo took a circuitous route to the city government. He studied computer science but decided he was too extroverted to spend his days in front of a screen. He earned a degree in economics and spent seven years as an accountant in the banking industry. He considered going to law school like his father had. Finally he had an epiphany during an internship at the city of Hayward, which marked the beginning of a 27-year career in local government.

“What’s driven me all these years is tinkering with internal systems to make processes more efficient and responsive,” he said.

Comelo earned a master’s degree in public administration and worked with human resources, organizational development and strategic planning. Having risen to the position of deputy city manager in the politically tumultuous city of Richmond, Comelo visited St. Helena earlier this year and was struck by how “tired” the town looked compared with his visits as a tourist 15 years ago.

As he got to know St. Helena better, he realized that although beautification is crucial to revitalizing the town, the problems aren’t just cosmetic. Streets, sidewalks, water and sewer systems and storm drains all need to be upgraded.

“There has been significant underinvestment in roads, infrastructure and staffing,” Comelo said.

He said there’s consensus on the City Council and in the community that it’s time to get some work done. He hopes to capitalize on that “pent-up demand” for progress by bringing revenue options before the council next year as part of a long-range financial plan.

Comelo said that report will give the council information it needs to make key decisions about revenue, building on previous work done by groups like the SHAPE Committee and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force.

“This is a culmination of those efforts,” he said. “This plan will identify the ways in which we can meet our current and future obligations, as well as invest in staffing, infrastructure and our roads.”

He also says to expect major progress in the next three years on the long-deferred downtown streetscape project, which includes sidewalks, trees, lighting and other amenities. On Tuesday, after the Star went to press, the council was set to discuss the downtown sewer laterals, a complicated and crucial issue that has delayed sidewalk improvements.

The first phase of the streetscape project, from Adams to Pine, is already funded and in the works. Comelo said he’s now focusing on the second phase, south of Adams.

Comelo noted that some of the projects St. Helena will undertake in the near future are once-in-a-generation

As challenging as his work is, Comelo said he’s “having a blast.”

“It’s so nice to be able to work with councilmembers who really get their role, staff that is highly motivated, and a very skilled and experienced executive team,” he said. “There’s lots to be done.”