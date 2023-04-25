(The following is adapted from a press release the city of St. Helena issued Friday about the City Council's May 1 hearing on the Hunter project. More information is available at cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/hunter-subdivision.)

The City Council will review the agenda packet and receive public comment regarding both the project’s Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) and a proposed Tentative Subdivision Map. The St. Helena Planning Commission met on Feb. 7, and recommended that the City Council certify the FEIR and approve the proposed Tentative Subdivision Map.

The City Council is the final decision-making body for the FEIR and Tentative Subdivision map. Development on the site cannot occur until the City Council approves both a Final Subdivision Map and an Affordable Housing Agreement, both of which will be considered at undetermined future dates. The project will also require future Design Review and Conditional Use Permit approvals by the Planning Commission.

The Hunter Subdivision is located on 16.9 acres at the eastern end of Adams Street, near Library Lane. The project proposes to create 51 single-family lots and one multi-family parcel that would accommodate 25 units in a duplex/triplex configuration. The project would also build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on 11 of the proposed single-family lots. The General Plan and Zoning designations for the property (in place since 1993) are Medium Density Residential, which require that a minimum of 87 units be built on the site.

The city released the project’s Draft EIR for public review on Sept. 23, 2021 for an extended public review period that included two public meetings in 2021. A Final EIR addressing comments on the Draft EIR was prepared and was published in October 2022.

The Hunter project has been the subject of extensive public review and comment. Key questions that have been asked about the project include the following:

What did the Planning Commission recommend at the meeting on Feb. 7, 2023?

The Planning Commission on Feb. 7 recommended that the City Council certify the Final EIR and approve the proposed Tentative Map. The City Council is not required to accept the commission’s recommendation and will make its own decision on the project.

Is the Hunter project in a floodplain?

The project site is in a historic floodplain, but is protected by the St. Helena Flood Control Project, which is designed to reduce flooding risk to a 1 in 200 annual risk of flooding. This is the same designation as the Vineyard Valley mobile home community, and is considered safe for residential development.

Will the city be sued if the levee fails and the Hunter homes are flooded?

A detailed memorandum from the City Attorney (included in the staff report packet) concludes, “The cases regarding liability stemming from flood control projects make clear that the City would not be liable for damages simply because a flood event occurred, or even simply based on the failure of the levee, were that to occur at some point in the future. Any risk of liability would be based on an evaluation of the specific facts in event of future flooding, based on the factors described above.” See the full memorandum (link below to the online version) for more detail.

Is the levee properly maintained?

The levee is regularly inspected by the city and has always been found to meet all applicable maintenance standards. The city will continue to inspect and monitor the levee and address any issues, including gophers, which could affect its safety and stability.

Will the Hunter project affect emergency evacuation?

The St. Helena Police Department, which conducts annual practice evacuations in the Vineyard Valley area, does not find that the Hunter project will make evacuations more difficult. By providing new roadway connections, the project will allow for both existing and future residents to leave the area during an evacuation.

Will the Hunter project affect existing public trails?

The project will not affect the existing public trail along the river. The levee provides access from Adams Street to the river. Other existing informal trails on the site are on private property and, as such, will no longer be available.

Will the Hunter project create affordable housing?

The Hunter project is subject to the city’s requirement that 20% of the homes in a project of this size must be affordable. At a future public hearing, the City Council will be asked to consider a formal Affordable Housing Agreement that will state exactly how these units will be incorporated. This must be shown before a Final Subdivision Map can be approved.

Will the Hunter project create traffic congestion?

The Hunter project would add small amounts of traffic to local roadways where congestion already occurs, but it would not create new congestion. The project’s impacts on local roadways are thoroughly documented in the traffic analysis prepared for the proposed project.

How will the Hunter project comply with the city’s water neutrality requirements? Will they upgrade 300+ toilets?

Per Condition of Approval No. 73, the developer is required to offset the project’s water demand of 37.04 acre-feet per year (AFY). The project’s landscape water demand is estimated at 17.16 AFY, which is within the capacity of the existing well. The developer is responsible for offsetting the potable demand of 19.8 AFY consistent with SHMC 13.12.030(B) and Appendix J of the EIR and providing alternatives for city consideration/approval and shall be implemented prior to the issuance of the first building permit.