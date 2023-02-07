The community is invited to plant acorns from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the St. Helena community forest, 30 Zinfandel Lane.
The event is part of an effort by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Napa County Resource Conservation District to mitigate the loss of oak trees along the Napa Valley Vine Trail alignment from St. Helena to Calistoga.
Activities will include planting acorns and installing protection around plantings.
According to Napa RCD, oaks are a big part of Napa’s heritage and identity. They are a “keystone species" because when they are present, they have an ecological ripple effect that positively benefits many other native plants and wildlife.
They provide significant ecosystem services like erosion protection through canopies and roots, soil building through shed leaves, food for wildlife through the acorns, and cumulative carbon sequestration in stems and roots.
Over the past 200 years, however, the majority of oaks in Napa County have been removed for development of homes, vineyards and other infrastructure.
Re-oaking the valley is a priority of Napa RCD. Acorns for Saturday's planting were gathered exclusively from native Napa Valley native oaks.
Sign up at naparcd.org/events/communityoakday-824-481-655. For more information about the community forest, go to sustainablesthelena.org/st-helena-redwood-forest.
Dress for gardening, with thick pants and sturdy shoes. Bring a bottle of water and snacks.
All ages are welcome, but children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult, and all minors will need a waiver signed by an adult.
What is Arbor Day? Here's the meaning behind day for trees
It literally means tree day
The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.
Arbor Day started in Nebraska
Nebraska was the first U.S. state in the US to observe it as a formal holiday in 1872. However, the Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska, says "tree planting festivals are as old as civilization."
In 1872, Julius Sterling Morton, a newspaper editor and former U.S. secretary of agriculture, submitted a resolution to Nebraska's State Board of Agriculture to set aside one day dedicated to planting trees. After the board passed the resolution, more than one million trees were planted on the first official celebration of the day on April 10, 1872.
In 1885, Nebraska moved the holiday to April 22 in honor of Morton's birthday. The event eventually spread to all 50 states and other countries, including Australia, Brazil and Canada.
Nixon recognized it as a holiday
In 1972, former President Richard Nixon declared National Arbor Day to be celebrated on the last Friday in April. However, some states have designated different dates to ensure the trees are planted at the best time for growth.
"The planting of trees is an action that yields a long-range benefit on generations to come," Nixon, who created the Environmental Protection Agency, wrote in his proclamation. "Arbor Day uniquely symbolizes the truth that the earth belongs to every generation, not just ours."
Trees offer tons of benefits
Morton and his wife sought to plant trees in Nebraska to increase the amount of shade from the hot prairie sun. Trees also served as windbreaks, fuel and building materials.
Today, trees provide wildlife habitat, erosion control and natural beauty, the Arbor Day Foundation says.
In addition, they offer huge benefits when it comes to absorbing atmospheric carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change.