Continuing St. Helena’s Black Lives Matter protest in 106-degree heat

For the past four years, Ramirez has worked for St. Helena’s Rec Department, under supervisor Amalia Kulczycki. Usually, Ramirez helps Kulczycki with after-school programs and rec programs like Zumba and yoga and youth summer camps, although they didn’t happen this year. She has lived her whole life in St. Helena.

On Monday, she was doing school work on a laptop. She is in her third year at Napa Valley College and she has plans to transfer to UC Davis to study sociology. Inside the main room at the Carnegie Building, the chairs were spaced six feet apart, and inside the cooling center the temperature was in the low 70s. According to a city press release, “The Carnegie Building was initially warm on Sunday, Sept. 6, but the thermostat has been adjusted and now is a cool refuge.”

The city implemented strict safety protocols at the cooling center to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 disease among both visitors and staff, according to a press release. Measures include temperature checks, use of masks or face coverings, physical distancing between individuals or household units, staff dedicated to disinfecting restroom and commonly touched surfaces and lowering capacity limits of the building.