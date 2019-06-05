Joel Gott shared details of The Station, his proposed convenience store at the corner of Main and Spring streets, with the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The Station will offer pre-packaged food prepared at the former Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen on Railroad Avenue. Items like sandwiches, chips, salad and juice will be delivered three times a day from the Cindy’s space to the convenience store, which will also have a full coffee station.
“It’s kind of like what you’d get at the 76, except instead of mass-market production we’re going to make it internally from scratch,” Gott told the commission.
He said the store won’t offer built-to-order sandwiches or burritos because he doesn’t want to “poach” on nearby businesses like Sunshine and Villa Corona.
Commissioner Daniel Hale praised the project, especially its inclusion of a public restroom.
“It’s terrific,” Hale said. “It’s sensitive to the original building and sensitive to the town.”
The Station won’t have any tables or chairs, but it will offer benches and shade umbrellas for both customers and the general public. It will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the restroom will be available to the public during business hours.
The business will have five parking spaces. Commissioners Lester Hardy and John Ponte said they were concerned about conflicts with adjacent parking lots that are supposed to be reserved for other businesses.
The commission voted 4-1 to approve a design review exemption for the benches and umbrellas. Ponte cast the dissenting vote, saying he was concerned that a subsequent owner could use the allowed seating to turn the project into something more closely resembling a restaurant.