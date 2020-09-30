Coronavirus crisis has forced painful cuts at the Star

We at the Star have some unfortunate news to share.

Dave Stoneberg is no longer with the company due to a reduction in force.

This is absolutely no reflection on his performance — it is necessitated entirely by the devastating effect of the coronavirus on the revenue of the Star and its sister papers and, indeed, on bottom lines of the entire news business. We are hardly alone in feeling this crippling pain.

In addition, we will not be filling the vacancy left by the departure of sportswriter Gus Morris anytime in the foreseeable future.

These cuts are in line with the expected revenue losses for our fiscal year, which started this month, so we do not anticipate any further cuts at Napa Valley Publishing.

If you have news items to share, please contact Jesse Duarte: jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

If you have circulation issues, contact Dolores Maglia, dmaglia@napanews.com, or Jullie Van Grieken, jvangrieken@napanews.com.

For advertising, contact Davis Taylor, dtaylor@napanews.com.

For all other matters, please feel free to call or email me.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

