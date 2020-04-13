Coronavirus throws ‘a curve ball’ for Napa Valley Wine Academy

“It’s great for remote teams,” Oggenfuss said. “We have a morning call every morning at 8:50, everyone is on the call and we go over priorities. We stay in great touch throughout the day and then we build in some fun, social activity via Zoom.” On Fridays at 4 p.m., everyone gathers for a cocktail and joke hour. “It’s important to keep the enjoyment in our work,” Oggenfuss said.

A decision also was made to stop planning for a new facility. “We decided to put that on hold, at this time, because things are so uncertain, with the economy and how long we will be sheltering in place,” Oggenfuss said. The money instead will be used to keep the staff employed and giving them medical benefits, he said.

“We hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Oggenfuss added. “We’ve modeled our business to have a shutdown all the way into August. If it goes longer than August, we will have to evaluate our business and see how we can continue to thrive during this time. We’re hopeful that people can get back to work, this virus can be disarmed, if you will and the economic impact from everyone having to stay at home and shelter in place can be mitigated.”

