Garrett Cosenza, 35, has been named the new winemaker for Pope Valley Winery. For the past year, he had been an assistant to David Eakle, one of the owners of the historic winery.
Eakle, 33, who has made the wine for Pope Valley Winery (PVW) since 2012, will continue to be the company’s viticulturalist and operations manager. Along with his sister Diana Hawkins, 36, they are guiding the winery – which, as one of California’s pre-Prohibition wineries, has been making wine since 1897 in the northeastern hills of Napa Valley. Hawkins is general manager of the winery.
Cosenza comes to PVW from Paul Hobbs’ Crossbarn Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir project and Jeff Cohn Cellars via Newark N.J. Why Pope Valley? “Once I saw the place,” he said, he was smitten. “They (PVW) have their own farming business and they’re re-introducing the brand in the right way. The soils are like those found in Tuscany and Piedmont. It’s arid here and extreme.”
As to his winemaking philosophy, Cosenza said, “I don’t like to stick to a recipe because that’s how things have been done elsewhere. I like to have things play out; and where you’re more like an executor, a curator (of the vines).”
In a statement naming PVW’s new winemaker, Hawkins said Cosenza “earned it through quickly assimilating to our unique style of winemaking in a historic property in which the need to honor the history and maintain the unique characteristics of the fruit that comes from our vineyards, was important. Garrett began under David's supervision and quickly took the reins, giving David more time to work on our other businesses as well.”
At the turn of the 19th century, the original property was known as the Burgundy Winery & Olive Oil Factory. PPW currently produces a little more than 3,000 cases currently with immediate plans to increase production to 5,000 cases, and eventually to 8,000. The wines, of which there are nine SKUs, range in suggested price from $20 to $72; and are sourced from approximately 80 acres under its ownership.