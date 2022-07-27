Cost estimates soar for St. Helena school track and field replacement

In an era of rising prices and soaring construction costs, it might come as no surprise that replacing the Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School track and field is going to be more expensive than school district officials had expected.

When the St. Helena Unified School District board authorized the project last December, the estimated price tag for a synthetic turf field and rubber track was $4.3 million. The district planned to take $3.3 million out of capital reserves and collect $1 million in donations from the public, which frequently uses the field for non-school sports and recreation.

Now the district’s construction manager, Greystone West, says the budget should be increased to $5.7 million due to the higher costs of fuel and petroleum, which is contained in many of the necessary construction materials.

Chief Business Official Andi Stubbs said she froze work on the project so she can update the board on the new cost estimate on Aug. 18.

In the meantime, there’s hope that additional donations from the public could keep the project moving. Money from the recently enacted 2022-23 state budget could also help fill the funding gap, Stubbs said.

Jim Gamble is spearheading the donation effort. For more information about helping with the project, email Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com.