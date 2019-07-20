Since it was founded in 2006, the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District has worked to acquire and operate facilities throughout Napa County.
As of mid-July 2019, the list includes 15 properties, either owned or properties with easements. Seven are open to the public, two are expected to open later this year, four are “banked” for future improvements and openings and one is under construction following the October 2017 Nuns Fire.
They are:
Fee simple, land ownership
- Berryessa Vista Wilderness Park, 224 acres, open by boat only;
- Moore Creek Open Space Park, 673 acres, open;
- Randy Johnson property, 40 acres, open;
- The Cove, 160 acres, under reconstruction, post-fire.
Easement
- Napa County Flood Control District, 24.14 acres, easement, open, no improvements;
- Berryessa Peak Trail, less than six-tenths of a mile, open;
- Napa River Trail Segment 8, 4,000 linear feet;
- Linda Falls, 175 acres, open;
- Napa-Solano Ridge Trail Loop, 1.6 miles, open.
Land banked
- Mildren Keene donation, 0.2, no improvements;
- Spanish Valley, Crystal Flats and Stone Corral, 2,790 acres;
- Suscol Headwaters, phase 1, 411 acres, partial opening later in 2019;
- Suscol Headwaters, phase 2, 298 acres, partial opening later in 2019;
- Smittle Creek (Cedar Roughs), 443 acres;
- Amy’s Grove, 51 acres.
Additionally, the open space districts works in partnership with the state to operate Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, Oat Hill Mine Trail, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and the Bale Grist Mill.