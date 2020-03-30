COVID-19: Cuvaison pledges to support restaurant workers foundation

Cuvaison Estate Wines, which includes Cuvaison winery in Los Carneros, and Brandlin Vineyard on Mount Veeder, will donate $5 from the proceeds of every upcoming May wine club shipment to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation (RCWF).

As one of the leading nonprofits dedicated to supporting restaurant employees, during the COVID-19 crisis the RCWF is providing assistance to restaurant workers through direct relief, support of other nonprofits serving restaurant employees in crisis, and zero-interest loans. The final total, which will include proceeds from thousands of Cuvaison and Brandlin wine club shipments, will be donated to the RCWF at the end of May.

“The abrupt closure of restaurants across America has devastated our friends in the restaurant industry,” said Dan Zepponi, Cuvaison Estate Wines President and CEO. “While we are still able to share our wines with our customers through our wine clubs and online sales, restaurants don’t have these options, and their workers are being hit particularly hard. These people are our partners, our brand ambassadors and our friends, and they need our help now more than ever.”