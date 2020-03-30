COVID-19: Our Town St. Helena modified policies; continues with its affordable housing projects

In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Our Town St. Helena has updated its policies in the way it does business.
It has closed its new administration offices; its team continues to work on the design package for 963 Pope St. and, as long as it is safe, families will continue to work on the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which is exempt from the county’s “shelter-at-home” order.
The details are as follows:
Administration: All board and staff will work from home using conference calling for meetings with each other and with other colleagues and vendors. Our new office at 1250 Church St. will be closed until further notice. Please contact Mary Stephenson at 707-849-2583 or mary@ourtownsthelena.org if you have questions.
963 Pope Street: Our team will continue to work on the design package scheduled to be submitted to the City’s Planning Department in early April. Work with all contractors and vendors will be done via email and conference call. The HOME loan application has been submitted and the Apple Affordable Housing Fund grant application deadline has been postponed until April 9. For further details, please contact Erica Roetman Sklar at 738-2294 or erica@outtownsthelena.org.
Brenkle Court: This construction project is exempt from the California Shelter-at-Home order. We have confirmed this exclusion with the St. Helena Police Department. The plan below, which has been shared with City of St. Helena leadership and USDA, will be in place until any changes are required to meet new precautions established by the city, county or state.
- Families will continue to work in small groups maintaining mandatory 6-feet social distancing.
- All tools and equipment will be sanitized at the beginning and the end of each work day.
- Workers will wash their hands frequently and wear protective gear as needed.
- No one younger than 16 years of age is allowed on the job site at any time.
- The generous people who have been volunteering their time and bringing lunches to the site will be asked to postpone these activities until further notice.
- Nobody will be allowed onto the job site who is not feeling well, who has family members who are ill, or who has been exposed to COVID-19 through travel, work or other situations.
If you have questions regarding Brenkle Court please contact Larry Vermeulen at 707-287-0843 or projectmanager@ourtownsthelena.org
It is OTSH's goal to continue working on the projects as long as those involved, and the people they come in contact with, are safe. These operations policies went into effect on March 24 and OTSH will update its policies and continue to comply with government orders and recommendations as they are issued.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
