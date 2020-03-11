COVID-19: 10 precautions and 4 stages of the disease

COVID-19: 10 precautions and 4 stages of the disease

  • Updated
Washing your hands

Experts recommed that you wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and you scrub hard to keep yourself safe from germs, including those from COVID-19.

 Gail Showley photo

The following is from Dr. James Robb, a pathologist formerly at University of San Diego, who was one of the first molecular virologists in the world to work on coronaviruses in the 1970s.

PRECAUTIONS

1. If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold;

2. Coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough with no runny nose;

3. This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the sun;

4. If someone sneezes with it, it takes about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne;

5. If it drops on a metal surface it will live for at least 12 hours -- so if you come into contact with any metal surface -- wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap;

6. On fabric, it can survive for 6-12 hours. Normal laundry detergent will kill it;

7. Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Try not to drink liquids with ice;

8. Wash your hands frequently as the virus can live on your hands for only 5-10 minutes, But during that time, you can rub your eyes, touch your face unwittingly and so on;

9. You should also gargle with a simple solution of salt in warm water as a prevention;

10. Drink plenty of water.

STAGES OF CORONAVIRUS

1. It will first infect the throat, so you'll have a sore throat lasting three to four days;

2. The virus then blends into a nasal fluid that enters the trachea and then the lungs, causing pneumonia. This takes another five or six days;

3. With the pneumonia comes high fever and difficulty in breathing;

4. The nasal congestion is not like the normal kind. You feel like you're drowning. It's imperative you then seek immediate attention.

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

3
0
2
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News