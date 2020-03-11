COVID-19: 10 precautions and 4 stages of the disease

The following is from Dr. James Robb, a pathologist formerly at University of San Diego, who was one of the first molecular virologists in the world to work on coronaviruses in the 1970s.
PRECAUTIONS
1. If you have a runny nose and sputum, you have a common cold;
2. Coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough with no runny nose;
3. This new virus is not heat-resistant and will be killed by a temperature of just 26/27 degrees. It hates the sun;
4. If someone sneezes with it, it takes about 10 feet before it drops to the ground and is no longer airborne;
5. If it drops on a metal surface it will live for at least 12 hours -- so if you come into contact with any metal surface -- wash your hands as soon as you can with a bacterial soap;
6. On fabric, it can survive for 6-12 hours. Normal laundry detergent will kill it;
7. Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Try not to drink liquids with ice;
8. Wash your hands frequently as the virus can live on your hands for only 5-10 minutes, But during that time, you can rub your eyes, touch your face unwittingly and so on;
9. You should also gargle with a simple solution of salt in warm water as a prevention;
10. Drink plenty of water.
STAGES OF CORONAVIRUS
1. It will first infect the throat, so you'll have a sore throat lasting three to four days;
2. The virus then blends into a nasal fluid that enters the trachea and then the lungs, causing pneumonia. This takes another five or six days;
3. With the pneumonia comes high fever and difficulty in breathing;
4. The nasal congestion is not like the normal kind. You feel like you're drowning. It's imperative you then seek immediate attention.
