COVID-19: Recommendations from the CDC

Experts recommed that you wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and you scrub hard to keep yourself safe from germs, including those from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following recommendations to protect yourself and others during the coronavirus pandemic:

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

- Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

- Wear a facemask if you are sick.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

For the latest official recommendations on protecting yourself and your family, please see cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

