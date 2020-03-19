COVID-19: St. Helena City Hall, library to close during shelter-at-home order

With a countywide shelter-at-home order taking effect Friday, the city of St. Helena is closing the Interim City Hall and the library to the public and holding a special City Council meeting Monday morning.

City playgrounds and park restrooms are closed, according to a press release issued Thursday. The playgrounds will not be roped off, but signs will indicate they are closed.

City staff will be available during business hours via phone and email, with most staff working remotely.

The library’s appointment-based checkout service has been discontinued. Library books and materials should not be returned during the closure. Online services like Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy are still available at shpl.org.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 23, at the Carnegie Building to ratify a Proclamation of a Local Emergency and conduct other city business. The council’s March 24 regular meeting has been canceled.

Police, fire and public works operational services will continue.

The Public Works Department reminds people to flush only toilet paper. Wipes should be placed in the garbage because they can clog the sewer system.