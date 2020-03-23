COVID-19: St. Helena experts offer advice on pandemic & overcoming our feelings of powerlessness

Instead of thinking, “OMG, I’m going to run out of milk,” take a breath and realize there are still deliveries being made to the store.

“The markets are getting food and supplies overnight and they are stocking the shelves, but they are sold out quickly, so to avoid that, go to the supermarket early, at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., because by 8 a.m., they are sold out,” Bell said.

She also mentions the importance of exercise; taking actions that soothe you, like a warm bath; and using technology to stay connected with our “online communities.” Currently, she is using technology in her practice, whether it is Skype, Zoom, Facebook or just a cellphone.

For people who are struggling, Bell is offering free therapy sessions. “They do not have to be long, it could be 15 minutes, 20 minutes, it could be a casual conversation. It’s free, because I want people to have a resource.” Bell can be reached at 310-7108.

Gold, whose family has lived in St. Helena since 2000, has more than 10 years of experience as a clinical psychologist. As parents, the most important part of the coronavirus epidemic is checking in with our children, she said.

“We have to talk to them about it. How are they feeling about this? Do they have questions?” she said.