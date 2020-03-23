COVID-19: St. Helena experts offer advice on pandemic & overcoming our feelings of powerlessness

With today’s coronavirus pandemic, people are anxious, confused, scared, worried and left with a feeling of helplessness and powerlessness. That’s to be expected in a time of disaster.
COVID-19 is an invisible, silent plague. And, according to St. Helena therapist Rebecca Bell, the idea that you cannot see coronavirus and you don’t know where it’s coming from next is frightening.
“To be honest, whatever your political preference is, this administration has not responded in a way that gives confidence to the nation,” Bell said. “That’s being reflected in the stock market.”
For Melissa Gold, a clinical psychologist who lives in St. Helena, the issue is basic. “I think the most important thing is acknowledging that (the coronavirus pandemic) is hard, that we don’t have control over it but we can be mindful, try not to panic and keep things in perspective.”
The challenge is being thoughtful in our responses and not panicking, because that’s when we don’t make the best decisions. “I think it’s hard for people,” Gold said. “The thing that we’re having to face is a helplessness and uncertainty and having no control,” she added.
Gold said hoarding toilet paper makes people feel safer and gives them a sense of control, a concrete action that can be taken, in a situation that is otherwise out of everyone’s control.
For Gold, being alive at this historic moment is an experience we all get to participate in. “The one sense of empowerment that we have to remember is we all get to show up for this event and we all get to inform how it plays out,” she said. “Do we bring panic and work against one another, or do we come together and bring out the best of our humanity? We have control over ourselves in that.”
Bell, 77, is sheltering in place because she can’t be exposed to germs. She has lived in and has had a practice in St. Helena for the past 25 years. A year ago, Bell gave a talk titled, “From Fear to Fortitude,” at Grace Episcopal Church. “That was about the fires, but the same principle applies,” Bell said. “How do you handle the fear of loss when you’re dealing with this worldwide devastating pandemic?”
There are a number of ways, Bell suggests.
“It is a cliché, but it works,” Bell said. Stop, take a deep breath through your nose and exhale it through your mouth. “That single breath oxygenates the blood and might cause diluation of cortisole adrenaline in your bloodstream.” Deep breathing can be done in a sequence and can be repeated.
Additionally, deep breathing allows us to interrupt what Bell calls the “thought loop” of catastrophic, black-and-white thinking. The donkey, Eeyore, in Winnie the Pooh is a classic example. “Nothing is going to work, we’re all going to die.”
Instead of thinking, “OMG, I’m going to run out of milk,” take a breath and realize there are still deliveries being made to the store.
“The markets are getting food and supplies overnight and they are stocking the shelves, but they are sold out quickly, so to avoid that, go to the supermarket early, at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., because by 8 a.m., they are sold out,” Bell said.
She also mentions the importance of exercise; taking actions that soothe you, like a warm bath; and using technology to stay connected with our “online communities.” Currently, she is using technology in her practice, whether it is Skype, Zoom, Facebook or just a cellphone.
For people who are struggling, Bell is offering free therapy sessions. “They do not have to be long, it could be 15 minutes, 20 minutes, it could be a casual conversation. It’s free, because I want people to have a resource.” Bell can be reached at 310-7108.
Gold, whose family has lived in St. Helena since 2000, has more than 10 years of experience as a clinical psychologist. As parents, the most important part of the coronavirus epidemic is checking in with our children, she said.
“We have to talk to them about it. How are they feeling about this? Do they have questions?” she said.
The talk has to be age-appropriate, Gold said. She is dealing with adolescents, who are facing the reality they might not go back to school for the rest of their senior year, for example, and that their high school experience might be over. “There’s a lot of grief and uncertainty. Some kids are looking at me and asking, ‘Am I going to college in the fall?’ They got into their dream schools” and they don’t know if they’re going or not.
Two other points can help children deal with the pandemic: Create a structure during the day when they are home; and remind them that “we will come through this. For everybody, what’s important is holding onto that sense of hope. There is more to this than we are seeing or we can understand,” Gold said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
South Napa Target
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Raley's bread
Office Depot
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Umpqua bank
Chico's
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
In this Series
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
-
Updated
Napa city life slows under COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Updated
With tasting rooms closed, Napa's wine country workforce feels the sting
-
Updated
American Canyon deals with coronavirus threat; Rep. Thompson promises more aid
- 70 updates