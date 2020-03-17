COVID-19 update: UVFC offices closed to in-person visits

Given the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation and our concern for protecting safety of our community, we have made the decision to serve our community exclusively by phone until further notice.

Though our offices will be closed to in-person visits, our staff will continue to be available through our main phone number, (707) 965-5010, during our regular business hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 5 p.m. We are also available via email.

All classes and other in-person gatherings will be suspended at least through April 3. The VITA tax preparation program is not taking any new appointments for the next two weeks.

A public information line is available to assist Napa County residents with their questions about COVID-19: (707) 253-4540. It is active from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a one-hour break from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information and resources in Spanish and/or English, please check our COVID-19 Resource Page at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/covid-19/. We will continue to post updated information there and on our Facebook page daily.

