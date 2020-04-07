COVID-19 causes Moroccan evacuation for Oakville's Linda Neal

On Friday, March 13, with the youth soccer league having ended its 20-week season, Neal was putting the final touches on the awards program to be held Sunday. She would hand out “certificates and medallions and cups to these kids who had worked so hard,” but that never happened.

That same day the government announced that no meetings of more than 50 people were allowed, Neal said, and the number was later changed to 20. “Well, we were going to have way more than 50 people,” she said. “We had 100 kids, not to mention their families.”

On Saturday, the government closed all schools and all youth centers for an indefinite time. Later that night, Neal spoke with the Peace Corps director for Morocco, who told her they didn’t want to leave Morocco, but added, “If it’s a matter of safety, as of right now, Saturday night, we are on standby.”

Twenty-four hours later, Neal and other Peace Corps volunteers were told to pack no more than 100 pounds with the additional advice, “You might be coming back, you might not, so if there’s anything you really have to have, take it with you.” She had to reach a consolidation point in Fes by noon on Monday.

To Fes, then Rabat