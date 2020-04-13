COVID-19: Local volunteers seek to collect, distribute 25,000 face covers

In response to the recent Center for Disease Control recommendation for everyone older than the age of 2 to wear a face cover when leaving their home, local agencies are joining forces to collect 25,000 face covers in the next few weeks.
The effort started April 11. For the next eight Saturdays, from 9-11 a.m., volunteers will be picking up home-sewn face covers from doorsteps throughout Napa.
On the same Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, those in Napa can also drop-off face covers directly at Storage Pro, at 626 California Boulevard.
Volunteers are from Operation: With Love From Home (OWLFH), Napa Valley CanDo and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).
The goal is to keep anyone who is asymptomatic but may have the virus from unknowingly spreading it to others. This will also help reserve crucial N-95 masks, surgical masks and ear loop masks for professional healthcare providers.
Once the face covers are collected, they will be counted, sorted, inventoried and delivered by OWLFH volunteers where the needs are the greatest, including congregate living spaces such as skilled nursing, assisted living, and board and care facilities, and those working in essential services who have high contact with the public.
Face covers do not replace science based best practices and state and local public health orders to shelter-at-home, keep social distancing and regularly washing your hands. However, they are an additional layer of protection when anyone needs to leave their home for an essential purpose.
The website, www.operationwithlovefromhome.org has a variety of information, including:
-Instructions in how to make masks and recommended materials;
-To sign-up for masks to be picked up at your home or for more information;
-To arrange for pickup of medical grade supplies, including N-95 and surgical masks, face shields, bleach wipes, non-latex gloves and disposable gowns for Napa County healthcare providers on the frontlines of this pandemic;
-To make a donation to purchase face covers or PPE supplies or to buy supplies for community groups currently making face covers, including a quilting group at Napa Valley Life Church.
Donors also can drop off PPE directly at Storage Pro Napa on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, for the next eight weeks.
