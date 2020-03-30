COVID-19: Our Town St. Helena modified policies; continues with its affordable housing projects

In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Our Town St. Helena has updated its policies in the way it does business.

It has closed its new administration offices; its team continues to work on the design package for 963 Pope St. and, as long as it is safe, families will continue to work on the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which is exempt from the county’s “shelter-at-home” order.

The details are as follows:

Administration: All board and staff will work from home using conference calling for meetings with each other and with other colleagues and vendors. Our new office at 1250 Church St. will be closed until further notice. Please contact Mary Stephenson at 707-849-2583 or mary@ourtownsthelena.org if you have questions.

963 Pope Street: Our team will continue to work on the design package scheduled to be submitted to the City’s Planning Department in early April. Work with all contractors and vendors will be done via email and conference call. The HOME loan application has been submitted and the Apple Affordable Housing Fund grant application deadline has been postponed until April 9. For further details, please contact Erica Roetman Sklar at 738-2294 or erica@outtownsthelena.org.