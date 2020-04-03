COVID-19’s roller coaster for Ride Napa Valley’s Rebecca Kotch

Lately, Rebecca Kotch, owner of Ride Napa Valley, has been on a roller coaster, with emotional ups and downs, thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic.
First, one of the six rides she owns and produces, the Napa Rotary Club’s Cycle For Sight & Rotary Ride for Veterans, was postponed from Saturday, April 18 to sometime in the fall.
Second, Kotch was producing the March 21 fundraising event for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which was canceled and is being held online.
Third, Kotch works with Napa Valley 1839 FC, a men’s semi-professional soccer team, co-owned by Arik Housley. On March 26, after two games in the 2020 season, the board of directors for the National Premiere Soccer League voted to cancel the season for the 94 semi-professional teams across the United States. In its third season, the record for the Napa Valley 1839 FC was 1-1. They play in the seven-team Golden Gate Conference.
Beyond that, Kotch’s CampoVelo, to be held May 1-3, based in St. Helena, was canceled for 2020. It’s tagged as “the ultimate weekend of food & wine, cycling and fun,” and was to be a fundraiser for the Napa Valley Vine Trail and No Kid Hungry.
And, “Rock the Ride, “ a June 27 cycling and walking event, based in Yountville, that is designed to raise funds to help end gun violence, will not have a physical component, but instead, Kotch and the other organizers are trying to engage people online, with details still being worked out.
More than 600 people had registered for the annual “Cycle For Sight and Rotary Ride for Veterans.” It was an event with three distance rides, designed for families as well as experienced riders and it would have ended at Napa’s Justin-Siena High School with a festival that included wine tasting, food stations from several Napa Valley restaurants and live music.
Kotch hopes that it will be held in September or October. “Unfortunately, we can’t give you a date,” Kotch said, until Napa County opens the county up for events and until Kotch coordinates a schedule with Justin-Siena. If cyclists registered for the event, their registration will be good for the event in the fall, and, the Napa Rotary Club is offering refunds on a case-by-case basis, Kotch said.
“We’re still trying to be optimistic that it will happen down the road,” she added.
For Napa Valley 1839 FC, officials are looking at a late summer/fall tournament. “We would start in July, so we have three more months of figuring out how to get to the other side of this virus. Hopefully, July is not too optimistic, but it still could be too soon. No one knows,” Kotch said.
Once the statewide shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted, currently set for May 1, Napa County is expected to allow events to happen. But, the situation for events is fluid. If the county allows events of more than 50 people, it’s unknown what the maximum number of people is going to be. Also, the county’s Public Health officials could decide they don’t want large groups of people gathering together for the next 12-18 months.
“Granted, when you are cycling, you are outside, but you still have to keep your distance from people. I do think the whole landscape of events, whether they are cycling or non-cycling is going to change drastically,” Kotch predicted.
“Our economy here in the Napa Valley and all of our nonprofits, live and die by events and fundraisers.”
At the end of the interview, Kotch said she had one more thing to say. “From a cyclist’s perspective, it’s great that we can be outside. People should be riding independently and I just want to encourage people,” but she added, “As a reminder, you need to wear your helmet. If they don’t have a helmet, I am sure I have a few extra helmets.”
By law, anyone younger than 18 needs to wear a helmet, but Kotch said she sees mothers and fathers with their children who are not wearing helmets. “It makes me nervous,” she said. “I want people to be smart and stay safe.”
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
