COVID-19’s roller coaster for Ride Napa Valley’s Rebecca Kotch

More than 600 people had registered for the annual “Cycle For Sight and Rotary Ride for Veterans.” It was an event with three distance rides, designed for families as well as experienced riders and it would have ended at Napa’s Justin-Siena High School with a festival that included wine tasting, food stations from several Napa Valley restaurants and live music.

Kotch hopes that it will be held in September or October. “Unfortunately, we can’t give you a date,” Kotch said, until Napa County opens the county up for events and until Kotch coordinates a schedule with Justin-Siena. If cyclists registered for the event, their registration will be good for the event in the fall, and, the Napa Rotary Club is offering refunds on a case-by-case basis, Kotch said.

“We’re still trying to be optimistic that it will happen down the road,” she added.

For Napa Valley 1839 FC, officials are looking at a late summer/fall tournament. “We would start in July, so we have three more months of figuring out how to get to the other side of this virus. Hopefully, July is not too optimistic, but it still could be too soon. No one knows,” Kotch said.