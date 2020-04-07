COVID-19 testing now available at Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena is now offering in-house testing for COVID-19, hospital President Steve Herber told the St. Helena City Council on Tuesday.
As of this week, the hospital is testing both patients and health care providers who meet certain criteria, Herber said. So far no Adventist Health St. Helena patients had tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Napa County also has a drive-through testing site in south Napa, Public Health Officer Karen Relucio told the council. The county is exploring a mobile testing option for people who cannot reach the testing site.
Testing is available to those who are part of a congregant facility where there is a risk of outbreak, to health care workers and first responders who have had close contacts with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and to patients who are hospitalized, Relucio said.
Adventist Health St. Helena has 150 licensed beds and can accommodate up to 190 patients under a “surge plan,” Herber said. The hospital can treat 39 Intensive Care Unit patients and has 19 ventilators, with six more ventilators that were donated and are being delivered.
“I don’t anticipate the upper Napa Valley having a surge that would meet our full capacity,” Herber said, adding that Adventist Health St. Helena might serve patients from other regional hospitals that are overwhelmed.
Herber said he’s optimistic that the community’s social distancing efforts have “flattened the curve” of coronavirus cases.
“But we will see as time goes on,” he said. “It’s just eerie to have a hospital that’s so empty and ready for patients, and nobody’s showing up. I’m hopeful that the upper Napa Valley is very fortunate in this pandemic. But we’re prepared for whatever happens.”
