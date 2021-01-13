COVID-19 vaccines administered in St. Helena

“I’m so grateful to have this opportunity,” she said. “I was told I might have a little soreness tonight, and the second dose might be a little more serious. But I can’t wait to take it.”

“I’m very proud of what the hospital foundation has done to bring this here for the elderly,” she added.

This week’s clinic is invitation-only, so people shouldn’t show up and expect to be vaccinated. People who are eligible under Phase 1B should first contact their doctors, Newhart said.

“As we move further into this vaccination phase, we’ll look at increasing the number of people here onsite and also dispatching our mobile health team to target specific communities in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga,” he said. “Those will be folks who have difficulty accessing transportation, traditionally disadvantaged groups, et cetera.”

He didn’t offer a timeline on when the next phase will begin.

The Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses. Those who are vaccinated this week will return for the second dose in approximately 28 days, supplies permitting, Newhart said.