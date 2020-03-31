COVID-19: Videos from the Boys & Girls Clubs entertains kids at home

STEM, DIY

The topics of the videos include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); DIY projects, cooking, art, story time and as Martinez said, “a little bit of everything.” The videos are short, are not overwhelming, and designed for kids to find things they can do at home. All of the staff members have a hand in making the videos -- Martinez said she is the director – while Kari Martin offers story times and art projects, and the staff who runs the sports program at the club star in the fitness videos.

Martinez said the videos have been well received and one of the teachers “gave us good feedback” and said she was going to share them with the school families and with the principals. Additionally, “We’re getting good feedback from parents on Instagram and I’ve seen pictures of the kids doing the projects. It feels good to know the kids can see the videos and are doing these activities at home.”

Still doing our part