Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the St. Helena Chamber Choir will perform Handel’s “Messiah” this weekend at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
The Choir is well-versed in the English language oratorio, which is often presented during the Christmas season.
The group’s founder, Craig Bond, said “Messiah” was the group’s first major concert in the early 1980s.
“We decided to do something really challenging and it took us two years to put the music together,” he said recently. “We hired a small orchestra, had soloists from within the choir and we presented it at the Catholic Church. Since then, we’ve done the entire Messiah every third or fourth year. You can’t do it every year, it is too tedious, because it is difficult.”
In the intervening years, the choir’s annual Christmas concert features music from baroque composers like Bach, Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.
The 2019 rendition of “Messiah” will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company or at BrownPaperTickets.com; or at the door, although they will cost $30 per person.
Bond began rehearsals of the 65-person choir nine weeks ago – they rehearse on Monday nights – and their dress rehearsal with a 21-person orchestra will be Friday. “We’ll get together with them for the first time and we’ll go through the entire work, top to bottom and that’s it. Then we’ll present it Saturday night and Sunday,” Bond said.
Beth Heid both plays in the orchestra (viola) and coordinates it. Her husband, Rob, plays the bass in the orchestra. Members are mostly from the Napa Symphony and some from the Santa Rosa Symphony.
“The nice thing is that the orchestra is made up of the same people who have played with us for many, many years,” Bond said. “So we all know each other and they are used to me as a director.”
40th anniversary
During the two weekend performances, Bond said he’s going to tell the audience that the group is celebrating its 40th anniversary. He laughed as he said, “And, they look like it. If you look at the choir, it’s clear we’ve been doing this for a long time. Our median age is probably in the mid-60s,” although he adds, “We have half a dozen younger people in the choir.”
Besides Bond and his wife, Carolyn, some of those who have been in the group since its beginnings in 1979 include Marv Atchley, Jan Schaefer, Don Fraser and his wife, Dianne, and Joan Tumilty, who played the keyboard. At that time, the group was called the Upvalley Community Choir and was made up of 15-20 people. At that time, the group was rehearsing and performing songs from John Denver and medleys from “Fiddler on the Roof,” for example.
“We were doing pop stuff, nothing really heavy duty, stuff that people could read and enjoy singing. We gave a few concerts,” Bond said.
The choir got bigger year by year, and somewhere along the way its name was changed to the “Chamber Singers.” In 2007, Bond formed the nonprofit St. Helena Choral Society and put his four choir groups, the children’s choir, teen choir, vocal jazz group and chamber choir under its umbrella.
300 seats
The St. Helena Performing Arts Center has 300-plus seats and Bond said, “We would love to fill up the theater, because it’s expensive to put on a program like that.”
In 1982, the first year of presenting Handel’s “Messiah,” the program may have cost between $3,000 and $4,000; today, it costs $10,000 to $12,000 for the rehearsals and two performances.
“The music is more expensive, the orchestra is definitely more expensive – their prices have gone up every year – and the soloists cost more,” Bond said. “Everything has gone up incrementally over the last 40 years.”
The music director said he’s hoping for a good crowd both Saturday and Sunday, adding that if that happens, “we’ll probably break even. That’s our goal. We don’t care about making money, we just care about not losing money.”
The choir performed “Messiah” in Carnegie Hall in New York with a number of other choirs, Bond said, “and the audience was on the edge of their seats through the whole thing. We just pray that we’ll get a good crowd, because they’ll thoroughly enjoy it.”
About ‘Messiah’
George Frideric Handel wrote the English language oratorio to “Messiah” in 24 days, from Aug. 22 to Sept. 14 in 1741. The libretto, the words by Charles Jennens, are taken from the King James Bible and the 1662 Anglican Book of Common Prayer. It was first performed in Dublin, Ireland in 1741 and a year later, it was presented in England.
“Over the decades since the 1700s, it has become the greatest choral work ever written in history, because it is done by so many organizations around the world. I know next weekend when we do it, there will be choirs all over the world doing it exactly at the same time,” Bond said.