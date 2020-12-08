Cricket closes after 26 years in St. Helena

With their lease up and business sluggish, Fran and Larry Heit are closing Cricket, one of their two clothing stores on Main Street.

The lease was the main factor in deciding to close the store after 26 years, said Fran Heit, who will continue to operate Reeds a few doors to the north.

“Also with the COVID situation we have lost a lot of vendors,” she said. “And many of our trade shows have been shut down, so it’s been increasingly difficult to fill two stores.”

The Heits opened Reeds in 1989, Cricket in 1994 and Mirabelle in 2004. Heit said business has been down ever since the first round of wildfires in 2017, when she and Larry closed Mirabelle.

“The fires have made a big dent in business,” she said. “People are thinking about where am I going to live? Do I have essential things?"

“And then there’s travel. People see these giant fires on the news, and they’re not sure about coming to the Napa Valley.”

Merchants tend to bemoan the influx of second homeowners, but Heit said she’s done plenty of business with people who’ve bought second homes in St. Helena and then moved here permanently to escape big-city life.