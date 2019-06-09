Alicia H. Cronbach, former legal counsel for Duckhorn Wine Company and Treasury Wine Estates America and an expert in winery transactional law, has opened Cronbach Law Group PC to lead wineries, law firms and brokers through the complexities of ownership transactions.
Typically, winery in-house counsel employ M&A deal teams and outside counsel to work through a wide range of issues, among them due diligence review and data room assessment and the post-close integration process. Cronbach, whose legal career has encompassed these concerns, saw a clear need for a firm focused solely on the buying and selling of wineries and brands.
“It’s a niche that needed to be filled,” Cronbach said. “No one else is dedicated to this area of expertise. We’re in a very active period of wineries and brands changing hands, and our experience and competency allows us to prepare wineries, law firms and brokers with guidance related to permitting, distributor contracts, naming rights (beyond trademarks), buyer due diligence, seller preparation of the data room, and assessment of material issues in winery transactions.”
Cronbach left Duckhorn Wine Company in April as its vice president and deputy general counsel to found her firm. As Duckhorn’s first in-house attorney, she directed the luxury wine company through its recent integrations of Kosta Browne and Calera.
Joining Cronbach in the new practice is Sarah A. Spiller, a Napa-based winery integration and compliance expert whose clients and employers have included Treasury Wine Estates, Duckhorn Wine Company, Baldacci Family Vineyards in Napa Valley, and New York state’s Penrose Hill. Spiller will join Cronbach Law Group as the firm’s Director of Integration Strategy, reuniting a team with a combined 25 years of industry experience.
For more information, please visit winedeal.law.