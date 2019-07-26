Crosswalk sting targets unwary drivers in St. Helena

Safety tips for drivers, pedestrians

The St. Helena Police Department strongly encourages members of the community to follow these basic safety practices:

Drivers

- Be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

- Slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.

- Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It is against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.

Pedestrians

- Cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

- Look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing. Having the right-of-way does not prevent you from being seriously injured by a driver who is not paying attention. Remember, pedestrians don’t have armor.

- Wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking during hours of darkness -- be visible!