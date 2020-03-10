Cty, county officials revising COVID-19 emergency plans

Right now, Napa County is at low risk from the coronavirus COVID-19. No one yet has been diagnosed with it in Napa County, other than two people from outside the county who were transferred to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment and then transferred out of the county.
However, the disease has stricken people in Solano County and in the Bay Area, and Napa County and city officials are examining and revising their emergency preparedness plans.
On Friday, St. Helena City Manager Mark Prestwich said city officials are participating in regular conference calls with the Napa County Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Additionally, the police and fire departments have ordered extra protective gear to protect against infectious diseases.
The city has issued an internal memo to employees with information about coronavirus. Prestwich said the city is taking its cues from the county and remains in “monitoring” mode.
St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said the city’s communication with county and regional authorities has improved since the wildfires of 2017. “Those events put all the cities and the county in a situation of having to define their communication,” Ellsworth said. “It’s gotten a lot clearer in the last two and a half years.”
On March 3, Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education, gathered with Dr. Karen Relucio, county health officer, and all five Napa County school superintendents or their representatives. They met for 90 minutes and Nemko said they talked about “possible scenarios and what was going to happen.”
Last Thursday Nemko talked about that meeting and added she only knows the current situation, saying, “There is no need to cancel anything right now. We raised a lot of questions,” including "What about sports teams that are getting on a bus and going to another school to play?” Nemko said, “They go.” Same with the recent productions of Vintage High School’s “West Side Story” and St. Helena High School’s “Newsies.”
In St. Helena, Prestwich said there are no plans to cancel the March 28 St. Helena Fire Department Lobster Feed or any other community events.
Superintendent Marylou Wilson of the St. Helena Unified School District, said the district is taking several steps to deal with coronavirus. “We have emergency plans in place for all schools and our Emergency 'E Team' meets regularly to ensure student and staff safety,” she said. She said the team met last week to “finalize plans in the event that Dr. Karen Relucio determines that a site closure is warranted.” The school’s custodial staff continues to clean daily/nightly and is focusing on “high touch areas.”
Wilson said she is well aware that if the four schools in St. Helena are closed, the difficulties for students and parents will be enormous. For instance, if both parents work and one of them has to stay at home with children, Wilson will let them know what's available from the state or federal government to support families.
The district posted a letter on its website and sent it home with students, giving websites for the California Department of Public Health (cdph.ca.gov) and Napa County Department of Public Health (countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth).
The determination to close a school will be made by Relucio at the Department of Public Health. “We’re following the guidelines that we’ve been told. Dr. Relucio said there will be more testing, more kits will be available. It is likely the Department of Public Health will be notified and they will notify us if we have a case in any of our schools,” she added.
“If we have a diagnosed case in the schools or in a building, then we close the school or building for two weeks,” Nemko said.
Closing a public school is “very disruptive” to families, kids, businesses and the economy, Nemko said. But, she said, “At the same time, it's going to be disruptive if people get sick. We listen to the Department of Health and if a child is showing signs of illness, we ask a parent to come and pick up the child.”
Also at that March 3 meeting, Nemko said everybody came up with “the common-sense things we all should be doing all the time, but we don’t always do.” Like washing our hands, although she said she’s heard that a lot recently. “We are washing our hands until they are raw.” Nemko added the University of California at San Francisco put out a bulletin that stressed it was more about the abrasive quality, the scrubbing, than it was about the soap and water.
In response to a question, Nemko said keeping calm and carrying on includes more common-sense ideas:
-To keep your immune system healthy, eat healthy. “This is a great time to eat your vegetables, all the colors of the rainbow,” and get enough sleep.
-Don’t go out if you’re sick. “The fact that we do in this crazy, busy world, doesn’t make it the right thing to do. Take a step back and think about that."
-Keep your own work surface clean and wipe it down at the end of the day.
She adds, “This is beyond anything any of us have dealt with, this is a new world. This is not the regular flu; this is different, nobody’s quite sure how it’s going to act or react, so our plans will evolve on a regular basis as different things happen.”
