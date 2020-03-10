Cty, county officials revising COVID-19 emergency plans

The district posted a letter on its website and sent it home with students, giving websites for the California Department of Public Health (cdph.ca.gov) and Napa County Department of Public Health (countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth).

The determination to close a school will be made by Relucio at the Department of Public Health. “We’re following the guidelines that we’ve been told. Dr. Relucio said there will be more testing, more kits will be available. It is likely the Department of Public Health will be notified and they will notify us if we have a case in any of our schools,” she added.

“If we have a diagnosed case in the schools or in a building, then we close the school or building for two weeks,” Nemko said.

Closing a public school is “very disruptive” to families, kids, businesses and the economy, Nemko said. But, she said, “At the same time, it's going to be disruptive if people get sick. We listen to the Department of Health and if a child is showing signs of illness, we ask a parent to come and pick up the child.”