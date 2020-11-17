 Skip to main content
Damaged Deer Park sign goes missing after Glass Fire

Welcome to Deer Park sign
Veronica Barclay photo

The “Welcome to Deer Park sign” near the corner of Deer Park and Sanitarium roads went missing during the Glass Fire. The sign is shown here being repainted by 92-year-old Marguerite Barclay in May. Her daughter-in-law, Veronica Barclay, said the fire-damaged sign became “a symbol for many residents of survival and hope.” Whoever took it (possibly for safekeeping) is asked to return it, no questions asked, to the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department at 680 Sanitarium Road.

