Artist/designer Daniel Hale was appointed to the St. Helena Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The City Council appointed Hale to fill the seat vacated by Grace Kistner, who did not apply for reappointment when her term expired at the end of June. Patrick Raggio was the other applicant for the seat.
Hale has a degree in architecture and more than 30 years of experience in art, design and construction. He has lived in St. Helena since 2001.
During an interview with the council on Oct. 30, Hale said the city needs to counter its reputation of being unfriendly to business and “overcome the impression that this is the city that says no.”
As someone who’s come before the Planning Commission, he said it’s important for commissioners to be prepared, familiar with the relevant codes, and not be flip or reckless.
“If somebody is applying for something that’s within code, I think most of your work (as a commissioner) has been done,” he said.