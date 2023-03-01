A celebration of life for David Garden Sr. is scheduled for March 4 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of St. Helena.

Garden, who died on Jan. 17 at the age of 92, was a philanthropic force, funding projects related to affordable housing, public education, public works and the arts.

Garden died less than three weeks after he and his wife Nancy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 28.

The Gardens opened the White Barn, one of the Napa Valley’s most distinctive musical and theatrical venues, in an 1872 carriage house on their property at the end of Sulphur Springs Avenue outside St. Helena. The nonprofit White Barn became known for putting on eclectic performances, blending music, poetry, theater and art, and donating its proceeds to local charities.