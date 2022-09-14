Deer Park’s Haven Thrift Store rebuilds after Glass Fire

Before it was destroyed by the Glass Fire, the Haven Thrift Store in Deer Park served residents of the Upvalley and beyond who were seeking a good deal on furniture, clothes and everything in between.
Now the community has returned the favor by pitching in to help rebuild the store, which will reopen in October after operating out of storage containers for the last 18 months.
The store will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and remain open for business until 5 p.m. that day.
Pastor Curtis Church, director of the store, said reopening it will restore “a sense of normalcy” to a Deer Park community that was ravaged by the Glass Fire, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020.
More than half of the store’s clientele is Spanish-speaking and more than 60% are low-income, but the store — which is owned by the Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church — draws a broad range of customers.
“A local vintner’s wife recently told me that a number of their employees get their children’s school clothes, shoes and supplies from the Haven Thrift Store,” he said. “They rely on our little store for necessities, especially for their children.
“When the Haven Thrift burned to the ground in the Glass Fire, many of our local families not only lost their homes, but also their resources for affordable clothing and housewares.”
At dozens of homes, and at a local school, the fury of the Glass Fire was plain to see a week after its eruption Upvalley.
Church said the store has been rebuilt with the help of local donors, volunteers and contractors like Angwin-based Bunch Construction and St. Helena-based T&O Masonry — as well as insurance payouts.
The new building is about 500 square feet bigger than the old one and more efficiently laid out, Church said.
The project is about $50,000 short of its fundraising goal, Church said. Donors can call the Haven SDA Church at 707-963-1497, email
liveschanging@thehaven.church, or mail a check made out to “The Haven SDA Church Rebuild Fund” to 15 Woodland Road, St. Helena, CA 94574.
