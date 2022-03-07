Dillon endorses Cottrell in Napa County District 3 supervisor race

Supervisor Diane Dillon announced Friday that she is endorsing Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell to fill Dillon’s seat on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

“Anne Cottrell is incredibly smart and thoughtful; she’s a hard-working candidate and good listener. I am proud to endorse her for District 3 Supervisor,” said Dillon. “She has earned tremendous respect throughout Napa County during her eight years of service as a member of the Planning Commission. Anne is a lifelong resident of the valley, and she’s proven to be a balanced, independent leader. I am confident she is the right choice to lead District 3 and Napa County to a stronger, brighter future.”

As an attorney, Cottrell specialized in land use and natural resources management. She is in her eighth year as a member of the Napa County Planning Commission and serves on the Watershed Information and Conservation Council. She co-chaired St. Helena’s steering committee to update its General Plan and has been a director on the boards of the Vine Trail, Nimbus Arts, and the Napa County Land Trust.

She and her husband, Doug, have raised three sons in St. Helena. She has volunteered for Citizenship Legal Services and for St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s vaccine clinic, and also participated in the development of the countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

“Diane Dillon has provided the Napa Valley with exemplary leadership and dedicated public service during her time on the Board of Supervisors,” said Cottrell. “To call Diane’s endorsement an honor would be an understatement. She will be leaving big shoes to fill and I am ready to get to work continuing to build upon her legacy. I couldn’t be more excited to have Diane on our team.”