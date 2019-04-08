Brenda Ortega is sworn in as the St. Helena Police Department’s newest dispatcher by City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos. Ortega, who is fluent in Spanish, was previously a part-time dispatcher for the Calistoga Police Department.
