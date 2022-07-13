 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dodd secures state money funds for Upvalley water project

  • Updated
  • 0
Rutherford pump station

The Rutherford pump station is one of many outdated facilities that make up St. Helena's water and sewer infrastructure.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

State Sen. Bill Dodd has helped secure $1.5 million in California funds to improve the Rutherford pump station and transmission line, two vital components of St. Helena’s water system.

About one-third of St. Helena’s water passes through the 60-year-old pump station on its way from Napa.

Housed in an old cargo container next to Highway 29 that was probably intended as a temporary solution, the pump is prone to mechanical failure and was out of commission for months in late 2021 and early 2022. The 12-inch steel transmission line is too small and is also prone to failure.

The grant will be the first step in building a permanent, modernized pump station and a bigger, more reliable transmission line.

“Water is precious so we must ensure the pump station and connecting lines are working at maximum efficiency,” Dodd said. “I was happy to secure these funds to help keep the water flowing to our community.”

City Councilmember Eric Hall encouraged city staff to contact Dodd about securing funding for local public works projects through the state’s budget process. Dodd later contacted Hall to learn more about the Rutherford pump station and transmission line.

People are also reading…

"Thank you, Sen. Bill Dodd, for your leadership and partnership in securing $1.5 million for the city of St. Helena to begin rebuilding our water infrastructure,” Hall said. “Our community is grateful for your work and we are ready to rebuild and revitalize St. Helena.”

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

St. Helena responds to wildfire season

St. Helena responds to wildfire season

St. Helena is launching a robust and multifaceted reaction to fire season, fueled by grants and widespread awareness that the Glass Fire of 2020 could be a harbinger of worse things to come.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News