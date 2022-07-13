Dodd secures state money funds for Upvalley water project

State Sen. Bill Dodd has helped secure $1.5 million in California funds to improve the Rutherford pump station and transmission line, two vital components of St. Helena’s water system.

About one-third of St. Helena’s water passes through the 60-year-old pump station on its way from Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Housed in an old cargo container next to Highway 29 that was probably intended as a temporary solution, the pump is prone to mechanical failure and was out of commission for months in late 2021 and early 2022. The 12-inch steel transmission line is too small and is also prone to failure.

The grant will be the first step in building a permanent, modernized pump station and a bigger, more reliable transmission line.

“Water is precious so we must ensure the pump station and connecting lines are working at maximum efficiency,” Dodd said. “I was happy to secure these funds to help keep the water flowing to our community.”

City Councilmember Eric Hall encouraged city staff to contact Dodd about securing funding for local public works projects through the state’s budget process. Dodd later contacted Hall to learn more about the Rutherford pump station and transmission line.

"Thank you, Sen. Bill Dodd, for your leadership and partnership in securing $1.5 million for the city of St. Helena to begin rebuilding our water infrastructure,” Hall said. “Our community is grateful for your work and we are ready to rebuild and revitalize St. Helena.”