Dohring, Chouteau, Summers sworn in to St. Helena City Council

St. Helena’s new City Council was sworn in on Tuesday, with Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Billy Summers taking the oath of office.

Dohring was elected mayor with 1,275 votes (54.35%), beating City Councilmember Eric Hall, who got 1,071 votes (45.65%). Hall has two years left on his council term.

Dohring nominated Hall as vice mayor, a position previously held by Dohring himself. With Councilmember Lester Hardy absent, the council approved the nomination 4-0, but not before six members of the community advocated for Chouteau instead.

Chouteau’s supporters noted that she was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 election by a wide margin and called her passionate, hard-working and deeply committed to the community.

As the only woman on the council, Chouteau “brings a unique perspective and a unique communication style that I think is valuable,” Vanessa von Hessert said.

“Informed by her graduate degree in organizational development, Anna’s leadership style is consensus-building,” Jessica Hague said. “She places a high value on respectful communication, information-gathering, and building trust.”

Dohring said he chose Hall after careful consideration and consultation with former mayors and vice mayors.

“This election told me that we have some very challenging issues, including infrastructure restoration, water security, wildfire risk … and those are all connected to climate change,” Dohring said. “All of those require revenues and economic sustainability.”

He said he was nominating Hall as vice mayor “in order to meet that moment and meet those challenges.”

Dohring also noted that he and Hall “are not in lockstep.” If the two of them “can come together to solve issues for our community, then our community can come together to solve issues for itself,” Dohring said.

Goodbye to Ellsworth

Council members had kind parting words for departing Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who did not seek re-election after six years on the council, including four as mayor.

Chouteau praised Ellsworth’s dedication, recalling when he presented a valentine to the city.

“It demonstrated the love and the care that you have for this community,” Chouteau said.

Even Hall, who clashed sharply with Ellsworth, praised him for his “big heart.”

“I don’t think there’s any mystery that the mayor and I don’t always agree on a mission, but I do have a lot of respect for your commitment to your mission,” Hall said, adding that Ellsworth “brings a lot of energy to the fight.”

Dohring thanked Ellsworth for his commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, social justice and “maintaining stability during the storms that we have weathered.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson sent along a Congressional resolution honoring Ellsworth’s service and listing his accomplishments.

“His efforts have made the community a safer, greener and more enjoyable place to live,” the resolution states.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and state Sen. Bill Dodd are also working on a joint resolution honoring Ellsworth.

Ellsworth thanked his fellow council members, city staff, the community, his partner, Anne Wheaton; his brother, Flint Ellsworth; and his late parents, Bob and Phoebe Ellsworth.

“We did this together,” Ellsworth said. “We’ll look back and realize how extraordinary it was.”