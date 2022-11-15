 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dohring extends lead in St. Helena mayoral race

  • 0

The latest election tally shows Vice Mayor Paul Dohring extending his lead over City Councilmember Eric Hall in the race for St. Helena mayor.

Updated results released Tuesday afternoon show Dohring with 860 votes (54.2%) and Hall with 728 votes (45.8%).

Dohring now leads by 132 votes after leading by 59 votes on election night. About 20,100 ballots remain to be counted countywide, according to Napa County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

Hall has two years left in his council term, so he will remain on the council even if Dohring is elected mayor.

In a three-way race for two regular council seats, incumbent Anna Chouteau and Billy Summers remain in the lead, with Chouteau far out in front. Chouteau has 1,269 votes (54.5%), Summers has 595 votes (25.5%) and Amy Beaudine has 465 votes (20%).

The certified count is scheduled to be released the week of Dec. 2. The new council will be sworn in at the Dec. 13 regular meeting, which will also be the last for departing Mayor Geoff Ellsworth.

Stacker examined how voting rights have evolved in America, how much has been accomplished, and how much remains to be done.
+9 
+9 
+9 
 Submitted photo
+9 
+9 
