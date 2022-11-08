Dohring leads Hall in St. Helena mayoral race; Chouteau, Summers lead council race

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring leads City Councilmember Eric Hall in the St. Helena mayoral race.

According to preliminary election returns posted at 8:01 p.m., Dohring has 540 votes (53%) and Hall has 478 votes (47%).

In a three-way race for two City Council seats, incumbent Anna Chouteau and Billy Summers are leading. Chouteau has 815 votes (53.3%), Summers has 400 votes (26.2%), and Beaudine has 314 votes (20.5%).

More results were set to be posted by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The election was dominated by St. Helena's infrastructure needs and how to finance improvements to streets, water, wastewater and storm drain systems without detracting from the town's overall quality of life. Candidates also staked out positions on water and housing.

Dohring spent election night at Harvest Table in south St. Helena. Before the results came in, he talked about his campaign's message of building community.

“High quality of life for our community and building community were the most important things for me at the point I decided to run in June, and that remains the case today,” Dohring said. "St. Helena is not a commodity, it's a community, and it's very fragile. ... Of course we need to work on infrastructure, streets and roads, and water security, but ultimately we have to continue building community."

After the early results showed him leading by 62 votes, Dohring said he was "humbled and grateful" for the early support.

"No matter what the outcome, I know that we have much work to do to ensure our water security, prevent and prepare for wildfire and tackle our immense infrastructure issues," Dohring said. "I am hopeful that I can continue with that important work in service to our great community."

Hall spent election night at home with family and friends. In the moments before the first results were posted, he reflected on what he'd learned about St. Helena during the campaign.

“There are some communities out there where people just don't care, but St. Helena is not one of them,” he said. "There were people I'd never met who had really great things to say about me and my message, and there were people I'd who had really negative things to say about me and my message. That tells me everybody cares very deeply about their community."

Chouteau hosted an election night party at The Saint in downtown St. Helena. She said being on the campaign trail reminded her that people are concerned about issues like water, streets and housing.

"It also drove home how much we need to focus on sidewalks," she said, alluding to St. Helena's deteriorating and uneven sidewalks. "I met people who'd fallen and they told me their stories."

After the first returns were posted, Chouteau said she was "thrilled" with the results, which showed her with twice as many votes as either of her competitors.

"I'm hopeful to have the opportunity to keep serving our community," she said. "It's been an incredible privilege."

Summers is a businessman and former professional snowboarder. Beaudine is a writer and former waitress at the popular St. Helena restaurant Cook. Both are new to local politics, although Summers served one term on the council-appointed Parks and Recreation Commission.

Chouteau, nearing the end of her first four-year term on the council, was widely expected to be the top vote-getter. She is seeking re-election to the council after finishing third in a six-way primary race for Napa County District 3 supervisor in June.