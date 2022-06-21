Dohring plans run for St. Helena mayor; Ellsworth not running for re-election

Updated 8:30 a.m. Thursday — Vice Mayor Paul Dohring announced Tuesday that he’s running for mayor in the Nov. 8 election.

Dohring is the first declared candidate in this year's City Council election. Mayor Geoff Ellsworth announced Thursday that he supports Dohring's mayoral run and will not seek a third two-year term as mayor, although he hasn't decided whether he will run for a regular council seat.

“Action and progress require a unified council and community,” Dohring said in a news release. “I have the experience and leadership skills to bring us together, keep us together and ensure that we work together to tackle our most pressing issues: aging infrastructure, water security, wildfire risk, employee housing, climate change, city staffing, economic vitality, and the protection of our vibrant neighborhoods.”

An attorney with a Calistoga law practice, Dohring has a degree in political science and social welfare from UC Berkeley and a law degree from UC Davis. He was first elected to the St. Helena City Council in 2014 and re-elected unopposed in 2018.

Dohring represents the city on the Monrovia Group, Blue Zones Steering Committee, Association of Bay Area Governments General Assembly, and Napa Valley Transportation Authority. He’s previously served on the Calistoga City Council, Calistoga Planning Commission, Napa Valley Expo Board of Directors, Community Action of Napa Valley Board of Directors, and Napa County Local Agency Formation Commission.

“I've spent most of my life bringing folks together to solve complex problems and produce concrete results,” Dohring said. “I also understand the importance of striking the right balance between economic sustainability and high quality of life. To that end, I will use my experience as a local attorney, elected representative, community volunteer and husband and father to continue to work collaboratively with my council colleagues and our community and to focus intensely on the issues that matter to St. Helenans.”

The seats held by Ellsworth, Dohring, and Councilmember Anna Chouteau are up for election on Nov. 8. Dohring can’t run for his council seat and for mayor at the same time, so if he loses the mayoral race he will be off the council.

The election will take place in the wake of the failed Measure G, which would have abolished the position of directly elected mayor and required the council to choose a mayor from within its own ranks. The latest election returns from the June 7 vote show Measure G losing with 60.3% voting no.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

